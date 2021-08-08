3,823 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Purchased by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,923,000 after acquiring an additional 847,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,667,000 after acquiring an additional 136,716 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,231,000 after acquiring an additional 63,795 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after acquiring an additional 562,777 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares during the period.

VGSH traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $61.48. The company had a trading volume of 879,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,971. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.48. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $62.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

