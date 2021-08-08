$39.56 Million in Sales Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post $39.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.03 million and the highest is $62.04 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $18.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $116.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.38 million to $159.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $147.97 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $247.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,244,578.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

