3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

MMM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.39. 3M has a 52-week low of $155.07 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

