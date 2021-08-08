$482.48 Million in Sales Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will report $482.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480.90 million. DocuSign posted sales of $342.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

DOCU opened at $302.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.71. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $310.51. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.21, a P/E/G ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,508,825. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,198,000 after buying an additional 189,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after buying an additional 135,754 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

