$488.05 Million in Sales Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to post sales of $488.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $481.20 million to $497.90 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $491.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

SNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $56,753,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $43.37 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

