5,028 Shares in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NOW by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in NOW by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NOW by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NOW by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

DNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

DNOW opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $867.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.10.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

