524 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $406.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,400. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $407.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $395.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

