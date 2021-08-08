6,391 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Separately, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $48.57 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

