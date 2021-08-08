$693.05 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to announce $693.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $686.40 million to $699.70 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $645.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

SUM stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.57. 502,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,188. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $120,193,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,469,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $36,979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,793,000 after buying an additional 1,281,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 973.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after buying an additional 667,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

