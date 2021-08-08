$70.49 Million in Sales Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will announce $70.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.34 million and the highest is $70.63 million. Navigator reported sales of $67.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $354.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.19 million to $359.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $450.06 million, with estimates ranging from $434.57 million to $465.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.65 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%.

NVGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NVGS stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $530.43 million, a PE ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Navigator has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,768,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,369,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 605,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 178,097 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

