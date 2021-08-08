$726.31 Million in Sales Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to post sales of $726.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $657.90 million to $807.10 million. Range Resources reported sales of $299.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

RRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

RRC opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In other Range Resources news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 1,253.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 130,031 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Range Resources by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Range Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,611,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 97,849 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Range Resources by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,584 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

