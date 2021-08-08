8,453 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,953,000 after buying an additional 3,215,441 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $57.00 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

