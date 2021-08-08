8,634 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,269 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $757,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $4,269,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.64.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

