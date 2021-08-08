8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of 8X8 in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.15. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $8,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $2,383,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $125,881.41. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 26,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,436.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $25,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,674.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,732 shares of company stock worth $1,754,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

