8X8 PROTOCOL Hits Market Capitalization of $734,926.61 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $734,926.61 and $714,077.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000124 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000455 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001604 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

