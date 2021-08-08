9,193 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Acquired by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,609. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $74.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. Cowen increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. increased their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.