$954.72 Million in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to post sales of $954.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $983.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $891.40 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $652.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.00.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $8.36 on Tuesday, reaching $598.02. 321,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,951. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $525.50. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $291.51 and a twelve month high of $601.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

