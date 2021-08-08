9,706 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Acquired by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after acquiring an additional 585,568 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,118,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 392,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,741. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $51.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.