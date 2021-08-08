Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,767 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,067,466,000 after purchasing an additional 647,496 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,538,418,000 after purchasing an additional 968,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,275,107,000 after purchasing an additional 641,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,104,280,000 after purchasing an additional 341,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,589,595,000 after purchasing an additional 285,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $98.67 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $217.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Barclays cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

