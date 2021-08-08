AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

