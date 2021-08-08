Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target Raised to $410.00

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $345.88 on Friday. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. Research analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Abiomed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Abiomed by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

