Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $68.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,022 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,191 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,051,000 after acquiring an additional 868,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,112,000 after acquiring an additional 450,307 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,949,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

