Accredited Investors Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $27,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.12. 283,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,907. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $107.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.40.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

