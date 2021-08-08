Accredited Investors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $599,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 32,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,808 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.09. 2,441,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $129.00 and a 1 year high of $263.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.47.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

