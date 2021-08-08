Accredited Investors Inc. Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 192.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.36. 2,828,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,290. The company has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.65.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

