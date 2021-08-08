Accredited Investors Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,074,000 after buying an additional 16,532,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,333,000 after buying an additional 725,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after buying an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,179,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 208.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,168,000 after buying an additional 288,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.03. 270,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,101. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $210.02 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.