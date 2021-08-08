Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 209 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.00. 4,756,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,907,219. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

