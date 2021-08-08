Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accuray registered growth in Service and Product revenues during the fiscal 2021 third quarter. Solid demand for Radixact, CyberKnife and TomoTherapy platforms drove the top line. Gross orders rose in the quarter too. The 510(k) FDA clearance for Accuray’s ClearRT Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact System including regulatory clearance for the same in Japan is a positive. Continued uptake of its latest innovations like Synchrony real-time motion tracking and delivery adaptation on Radixact along with its latest generation of Cyberknife S7 system buoys optimism. A strong liquidity is impressive. Accuray’s revenues in the quarter were better-than-expected. Over the past year, the stock has outperformed its industry. Yet, Accuray’s lower-than-expected earnings raise apprehension. Contraction of both margins is also concerning.”

ARAY opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.27 and a beta of 1.86. Accuray has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,221,000 after acquiring an additional 679,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 112,021 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 19.7% during the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,975,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,908,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accuray by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 316,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

