Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ANIOY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acerinox currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

ANIOY stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acerinox has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.79%.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

