ACoconut Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. ACoconut has a market cap of $831,781.50 and approximately $7,057.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ACoconut has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

