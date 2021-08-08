Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $8.36 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 130.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,371 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 1.6% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,671,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,860,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $846,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

