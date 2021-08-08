Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,723,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 663,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $25,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

ADAP stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $542.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.08.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADAP. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.