Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. Adient has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Adient by 2,292.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 79,032 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,813,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adient by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Adient by 339.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 60,909 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Adient by 85.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 29,651 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

