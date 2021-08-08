Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $47.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.36.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of ADNT traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,680. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Adient has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.78) earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $34,329,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,304,000 after acquiring an additional 884,618 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 856.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 706,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after acquiring an additional 632,360 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 90.9% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 868,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,387,000 after purchasing an additional 413,560 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adient in the first quarter worth about $14,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

