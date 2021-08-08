ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ADTRAN traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 1004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADTN. Cowen upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 118.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth about $218,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 1.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

