Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Advance Auto Parts worth $18,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,233,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.47.

NYSE AAP opened at $205.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $217.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.60.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

