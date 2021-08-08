Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 908.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,480 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEIS opened at $94.19 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.