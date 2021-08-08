Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $94.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.77. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

