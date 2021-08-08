Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.3% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,343 shares of company stock valued at $33,280,061. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,899,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,010,559. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.07. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.