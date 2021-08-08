Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 5,996 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGM. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 63,310 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,302,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,558,000 after buying an additional 24,114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

NYSE VGM opened at $13.97 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0538 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.