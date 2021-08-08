Advisory Services Network LLC Has $364,000 Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,834 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5,260.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IGV opened at $409.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.88. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

