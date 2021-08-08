Advisory Services Network LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $352.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.41.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

