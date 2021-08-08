Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $330,000 in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STEM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STEM shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

STEM stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.98.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

