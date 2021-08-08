Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 566 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sanofi by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after buying an additional 1,348,956 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,356,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,921,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,411,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after buying an additional 353,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNY stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.18.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.