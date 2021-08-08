Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $345,000 Position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter worth $318,000.

TUR stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.693 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

