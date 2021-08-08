aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. One aelf coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $145.85 million and $16.87 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00085918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00052366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.30 or 0.00820063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00098524 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

