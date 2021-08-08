Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:AVTE) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Aerovate Therapeutics had issued 8,682,142 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $121,549,988 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During Aerovate Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTE. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $13.28 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

