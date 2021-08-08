Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 933,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,023 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.06% of Agile Therapeutics worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 112,166 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

AGRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 20,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,823.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 116,200 shares of company stock worth $146,212 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

