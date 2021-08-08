Air Lease (NYSE:AL) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.14. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3,770.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 41.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,867,000 after purchasing an additional 782,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 34.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 545,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 135.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,360,000 after purchasing an additional 461,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.