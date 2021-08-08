Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €151.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €130.00 ($152.94).

EPA AIR opened at €116.90 ($137.53) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €111.29. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

